Niagara County Sheriff's Office wins renewed state accreditation

The criminal division of the Niagara County Sheriff's Office won renewed state accreditation Thursday, Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti announced.

The state Law Enforcement Accreditation Council voted unanimously to renew Niagara County's status through 2025. The Sheriff's Office first won accreditation in 2001.

In January, an independent accreditation assessor reviewed the Sheriff’s Office's administrative practices, operational procedures and training requirements, determining that they continued to meet state standards.

"Receiving this re-accreditation stands to affirm that the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is a professional agency, meeting the standards set forth by the New York State Accreditation program," Filicetti said.

Besides the criminal division, the Sheriff’s Office continues to maintain accreditation standards in the corrections, communications and civil divisions, as well as in its forensic laboratory, Filicetti said.

