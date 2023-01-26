 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Niagara County Sheriff's Office: Missing Middleport woman found dead

  • Updated
  • 0
Missing Middleport woman

Diane Harvey, 82, of Middleport was reported missing at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.

 Courtesy of the Niagara County Sheriff's Office
An 82-year-old Middleport woman with Alzheimer's disease who had been missing since Wednesday was found dead, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Diane Harvey was last seen at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

A search was conducted Wednesday and resumed Thursday morning.

"The search continued this morning in the immediate area of where Diane Harvey was last scene. After a thorough search she was located deceased in the search area by first responders. This was not the outcome anyone was hoping for," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

0 Comments
