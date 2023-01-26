Niagara County Sheriff's Office: Missing Middleport woman found dead

An 82-year-old Middleport woman with Alzheimer's disease who had been missing since Wednesday was found dead, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.
Diane Harvey was last seen at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
A search was conducted Wednesday and resumed Thursday morning.
"The search continued this morning in the immediate area of where Diane Harvey was last scene. After a thorough search she was located deceased in the search area by first responders. This was not the outcome anyone was hoping for," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
