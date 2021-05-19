Niagara County Sheriff's Office identifies man killed in pickup, motorcycle crash

The identity of a man killed in a crash Tuesday between a pickup and a motorcycle on Ridge Road in Cambria was released by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday.
The operator of the westbound Harley Davidson motorcycle, who died in the accident, was identified as Patrick M. McDermott, 79, of North Tonawanda.
An investigation by the Sheriff's Office Accident Investigation Unit was continuing, with charges still pending in the incident.
