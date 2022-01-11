 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Niagara County sheriff hires Lockport officer dismissed in Troy Hodge death case
Niagara County sheriff hires Lockport officer dismissed in Troy Hodge death case

Filicetti

Niagara County Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti signs his oath of office Jan. 4, 2021. 

 Contributed photo

Marissa Bonito, the former Lockport police officer dismissed in fallout from the 2019 death of a man she and another officer fought, started work Monday as a Niagara County sheriff's deputy.

Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti said before hiring Bonito, he reread the state Attorney General's Office report on the death of Troy A. Hodge, which he called "a tragedy."

The report said there was insufficient evidence to bring criminal charges against any officer. It said Hodge was under the influence of cocaine and died of a heart attack after the struggle.

The report said Hodge, armed with a knife, put Bonito in a head lock before other officers subdued him.

Bonito, who was in her second year as a Lockport officer, was placed on paid administrative leave. She was fired last May for taking what city officials said was an unauthorized vacation.

"She reached out to us looking for a transfer," said Filicetti, who said that happened before Lockport fired Bonito. He said he reviewed Bonito's police academy record before hiring her. "She'll be a good fit," the sheriff said.

