Niagara County sets Sept. 17 for next hazardous household waste collection

Registration is open for Niagara County's next household hazardous waste collection from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 17 at the Town of Newfane Highway Garage, 6176 McKee St., Newfane.

It is open to all Niagara County residents, but advance registration is required. To register and see a list of items that will be accepted for recycling, visit rethinkyourwaste.com/events. Latex paint now will be accepted.

Niagara County Environmental Coordinator Dawn Timm noted that in 10 years of operation, the county's household hazard waste program has collected more than 900,000 pounds of harmful products.

“The steps we take to encourage the recycling of paint and other hazardous household wastes in a responsible manner ensures these materials do not end up in our soil or in our water, protecting our local environment,” Timm said.