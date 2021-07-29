 Skip to main content
Niagara County sets household hazardous waste dropoff in Lewiston
1010924245 household waste KIRKHAM

Worker Theresa Quiros inventories liquids taken from a person's car during a household hazardous waste drop-off Aug. 22, 2018, at Erie Community College North Campus. A similar event is on tap Aug. 21 in Lewiston.

 News file photo

Niagara County has scheduled a free household hazardous waste collection Aug. 21 in Lewiston, but advance registration is required.

The collection will occur from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lewiston Highway Department garage, 1445 Swann Road. Appointments are available online at rethinkyourwaste.com/events.

Items that can be dropped off include oil-based paints, stains, fluorescent bulbs, spray paint and other aerosols, paint thinner, cleaners, pesticides, fertilizer, gasoline, acids and bases, glues, resins, adhesives and mercury devices.

There will be a fee to dispose of smoke detectors, fire extinguishers and propane tanks.

Items the county will not accept include waste oil, waste from businesses, electronic waste, explosives, ammunition or tires. Latex paint also won't be accepted, but a state law will take effect next year establishing free dropoff sites for that.

The disposal day is co-sponsored by County Legislature Chairwoman Rebecca J. Wydysh, Legislator Irene Myers, State Sen. Robert G. Ortt, Assemblyman Angelo J. Morinello, Supervisor Steve Broderick and the county Public Works Department.

