Niagara County sets agribusiness outreach forum

The Niagara County Center for Economic Development will offer its usual agribusiness outreach forum online next week, after last year's in-person event fell victim to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The virtual forum will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, offering speakers for farmers on a wide range of topics.

Economic Development Commissioner Michael A. Casale said the forum is free, but advance registration is required at the county's business development website.

Speakers will address crop diversification, agri-tourism, succession planning and farm labor issues.

The event also will offer the latest on the Food Safety Modernization Act and services offered by Cornell Cooperative Extension, Niagara County Community College's Small Business Development Center, the Niagara County Farm Bureau and the state Department of Agriculture and Markets.

According to the U.S. Census, Niagara County has 690 farms, covering 140,000 acres, and turning out $118 million worth of products.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.