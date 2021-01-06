Niagara County receives 3,000 vaccine doses for health and emergency workers

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Even so, the county is making plans.

The County Legislature on Tuesday appropriated $101,458 to hire 13 part-time workers – three emergency medical technicians and 10 paramedics – to assist in administering the vaccine to the public at a county dispensing point when that's ready to happen.

“We were optimistic that since New York State has been dictating so much of the vaccination process that they would provide funding to help implement the plan but thus far, we have no indication that such funding is going to happen,” Legislator David E. Godfrey said. “So while it’s a little disconcerting spending half your contingency (fund) one week into the year, the fact is there is no better use of county dollars than getting people vaccinated."

Niagara County's rate of positive virus tests Tuesday was 10.6%, and its rolling seven-day average was 10.3%. As of Wednesday, the county had 1,961 active cases, with 25 of the patients hospitalized.

Staff and patients in Niagara County nursing homes are receiving vaccinations under federal auspices, administered by workers from CVS and Walgreens drugstores, Stapleton said. Counties do not have a role in regulating nursing homes or giving shots there.