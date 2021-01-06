Niagara County receives 3,000 vaccine doses for health and emergency workers

The Niagara County Health Department received its first 3,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine against Covid-19 Tuesday and will begin administering it to eligible groups this week.
Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton said the first people to receive the vaccine, on Thursday and Friday, will be Health Department staffers who will be assigned to administer shots to others.
Distribution to frontline health care workers and providers, funeral directors, firefighters and other emergency medical personnel will begin Tuesday at a central location Stapleton didn't want to reveal for security reasons.
"I've been asked not to by the state, because we don't want people going there unless they're qualified for the vaccine," Stapleton said. "We've sent out individual invitations and registration forms to people who are qualified to receive the vaccine, and they're already starting to register."
Hospitals in the county have begun administering shots to members of priority groups, too.
He said that although he has ordered 3,000-dose shipments for each of the next three weeks – with no guarantee the county's orders will be filled – immunizations for the general public remain distant.
"The priority groups are very large, so the availability to the general public, we're talking months before that would be a remote possibility," Stapleton said.
Even so, the county is making plans.
The County Legislature on Tuesday appropriated $101,458 to hire 13 part-time workers – three emergency medical technicians and 10 paramedics – to assist in administering the vaccine to the public at a county dispensing point when that's ready to happen.
“We were optimistic that since New York State has been dictating so much of the vaccination process that they would provide funding to help implement the plan but thus far, we have no indication that such funding is going to happen,” Legislator David E. Godfrey said. “So while it’s a little disconcerting spending half your contingency (fund) one week into the year, the fact is there is no better use of county dollars than getting people vaccinated."
Niagara County's rate of positive virus tests Tuesday was 10.6%, and its rolling seven-day average was 10.3%. As of Wednesday, the county had 1,961 active cases, with 25 of the patients hospitalized.
Staff and patients in Niagara County nursing homes are receiving vaccinations under federal auspices, administered by workers from CVS and Walgreens drugstores, Stapleton said. Counties do not have a role in regulating nursing homes or giving shots there.
Stapleton said a Covid-19 outbreak is going on at Lockport Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. As of Tuesday, there were 46 active cases in that nursing home on Lincoln Avenue, Stapleton said. Numbers there started to rise about two weeks ago.
"It's definitely a concern of ours. It's as high as it's ever been. They've been provided with PPE through Niagara County on a regular basis," Stapleton said.
Lockport Rehab accounts for most of the countywide total of 75 active cases in nursing homes. Facility management did not respond immediately to requests for information.
According to federal data, as of Dec. 20 there were 78 residents in the 82-bed facility. The state Health Department's chart said there have been eight Covid-19 deaths at Lockport Rehab since the pandemic began.