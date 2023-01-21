Niagara County rallies around family that survived Wilson house fire

There's no denying the tragedy of a Wednesday night house fire in the village of Wilson.

William Whitmore, 35, is in serious condition in the burn unit of Erie County Medical Center. He breathes through a ventilator and has been in a medically induced coma for three days.

Wesley Whitmore, 5, is conscious but stable in Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where he uses a feeding tube and can speak only a word or two at a time. His mother, Jeanette Whitmore, who escaped the blaze unharmed, has remained by her young son's side in Rochester, praying for the recovery of her husband in Buffalo.

Their home, which was engulfed in flames Wednesday night, now must be destroyed.

But if there is one positive to take from the devastating fire, the cause of which remains under investigation, it is the way the village of 1,200 people on Lake Ontario has come together to help.

"It’s unbelievable the amount of people reaching out and the amount of support and calls. That’s what these little small communities are all about," said Dylan Thompson, Jeannette Whitmore's older son.

The fire has taken an emotional toll on his mother, Thompson said.

"Her not being able to be in both places at once is tough. She’s had two days to process all of this. Her life was turned upside down, and they now have literally everything they can ask for as far as support."

That's because immediately after the fire, two local business owners created a GoFundMe page to help the Whitmore family. This week, more than 700 people donated a total of $66,000 to help in their recovery efforts.

"It really took off, and I’m happy for it because it’s going to be a long road for them," said Greg Stenis, who started the page with Eileen Neisen. "It’s way bigger than I thought. Because they really lost everything."

Stenis and Neisen, the co-owners of Brownie's Custard Stand on Harbor Street, saw the fire burning as first responders arrived.

"We walked through the backyard, and it was just ripping," Stenis said. "It was coming out of all the windows, and the roof collapsed."

Still awake at 3 a.m., the pair decided they needed to rally the community by starting the GoFundMe page. By morning, the calls were constant, with people from around the village volunteering to help.

One local landlord will set the family up with a rent-free apartment for as long as they need to regroup.

A pet store in Niagara Falls gave a 75% discount to a volunteer who came to stock up on goods for the family's Great Danes, who also escaped from the home.

And four dropoff locations – listed on the GoFundMe page – have been set up to take donations of food, clothing and household items for the family.

"She’s just overwhelmed with emotion and thankful for the support of the community," Thompson said.

Even the local fire company offered to help after putting out the blaze.

"They treated them like family, and not like just a patient. They wanted to even go to the hospital with them," Thompson said.

Part of Stenis' motivation came from memories of a 2007 fire at Dwyer's Pub in North Tonawanda, which he owns.

"Cell phones, computers, laptops ... you lose everything like that in one fell swoop," Stenis said. "Even though it seems like a lot of money, it’s really not, because most people are underinsured. I was."

The Whitmores also have a teenage daughter who happened to be away at the time of the fire. Stenis said the daughter worked at his ice cream stand in the summer and often came to work on short notice when they were overwhelmed.

Her little brother, Wesley, also spent time there. He loved to stop by for ice cream and dropped off his letter to Santa Claus there each December. Like many who donated, Stenis and Neisen had the 5-year-old in mind when they helped organize the drive.

Normally, Wesley is normally upbeat, smiling and the center of attention.

"It’s different when it’s kids," Stenis said. "When things happen to adults, it’s like, well, that’s life. When you see bad stuff happen to little kids, it’s like, oh my God. That little kid’s got a tough road ahead."