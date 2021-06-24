 Skip to main content
Niagara County police to carry sports balls in patrol cars
All Niagara County police agencies were given duffel bags of sports balls Wednesday, to be carried in patrol cars.

The balls, donated by Victory Sports Global Outreach, can be used by officers to connect with youths they encounter. The 85 bags each contain a football, a basketball and a soccer ball.

“We know that having the opportunity to walk up to kids in the City of Niagara Falls and engaging with them in a positive way can make all the difference," Police Superintendent John Faso said.

“I believe that sports is a powerful tool that can be used to impact our community for good," said Doug Rifenburg, founder and executive director of Victory Sports Global Outreach. "Sports is a great way for people to meet and build relationships over a common interest.”

“Community outreach is a significant part of what we do,” Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti said. “This will be a great opportunity for all of our law enforcement agencies.”

