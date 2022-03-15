Niagara County plans hybrid format for agribusiness forum

A combination of online and in-person offerings will mark this year's Niagara County Agribusiness Outreach Forum, set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 8.

The event was first held in 2019 with an in-person gathering. The Covid-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 event and forced the 2021 forum into a virtual format.

This year, participants will have their choice of coming to the Cornell Cooperative Extension Training Center at the County Fairgrounds, 4487 Lake Ave., Lockport, or taking in the presentations online.

Both choices are free of charge, but advance online registration for either format is required through the county Center for Economic Development website.

Economic Development Commissioner Michael A. Casale said the forum is one of his agency's most popular events. This year's topics will include meat production and regulation, agricultural labor laws, conservation easements, natural resource conservation and agricultural districts and assessments.

Tables will be set up with information and resources from several farm- and business-related agencies.

