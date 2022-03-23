Niagara County pays flat bonuses instead of OT to top pandemic officials

In Niagara County, no OT was paid to any of the four people who received bonuses, according to figures The Buffalo News obtained from the county Human Resources Department under the Freedom of Information Law.

"We don't pay overtime to our salaried employees here, and that was not a precedent we wanted to start in this situation," County Legislature Chairwoman Rebecca J. Wydysh said Wednesday.

Stapleton was paid $127,016 in 2021, and Schultz was paid $95,141. Both figures were their budgeted base salaries.

That was also true for Pearson, who was paid $101,033 in 2021, and for Leven, who was paid $76,727.

"All of our salaried employees work under an expectation that there are going to be times that they're going to have go above and beyond a normal 9-to-5 workday," said Wydysh, R-Lewiston.

She said the extra time put in by the four bonus recipients was "significant."