Niagara County pays flat bonuses instead of OT to top pandemic officials

Niagara County will pay four top officials for their extra work during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Unlike Erie County, which calculated pandemic-related overtime and made Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein its highest-paid employee, the Niagara County lawmakers voted Tuesday night for one-time bonuses.
Public Health Commissioner Daniel J. Stapleton and Emergency Management Director Jonathan F. Schultz will be paid $20,000 each, while their deputies, Victoria Pearson of the Health Department and Dan Leven of Emergency Management, will receive $10,000 each.
The money will come from the county's allocation of federal pandemic relief aid.
The rules of the American Rescue Plan allow its fund to be used to pay public employees who worked extra during the pandemic.
Counting state retirement fund contributions, Social Security taxes and other expenses related to the bonuses, the total cost will be $76,164.
In contrast, The Buffalo News reported in January that Erie County paid Burstein a total of more than $288,000 in extra compensation in 2020 and 2021, on top of her $209,000 annual salary. That money included regular overtime pay, special overtime pay for Covid-related work, $13,000 for working on holidays, and compensatory time Burstein cashed out at the end of 2021.
In Niagara County, no OT was paid to any of the four people who received bonuses, according to figures The Buffalo News obtained from the county Human Resources Department under the Freedom of Information Law.
"We don't pay overtime to our salaried employees here, and that was not a precedent we wanted to start in this situation," County Legislature Chairwoman Rebecca J. Wydysh said Wednesday.
Stapleton was paid $127,016 in 2021, and Schultz was paid $95,141. Both figures were their budgeted base salaries.
That was also true for Pearson, who was paid $101,033 in 2021, and for Leven, who was paid $76,727.
"All of our salaried employees work under an expectation that there are going to be times that they're going to have go above and beyond a normal 9-to-5 workday," said Wydysh, R-Lewiston.
She said the extra time put in by the four bonus recipients was "significant."
"These individuals were working very, very, very long-hour days, seven days a week, many weeks and months in a row," Wydysh said. "We took into account those extreme amounts of extra hours they were having to work, the fact that they couldn't take vacation time because of the roles they played in that Covid planning team."
Stapleton said he thought the bonus payment was "fair," and declined further comment. That wasn't something he did often during the pandemic.
"These were people you could call at 6 in the morning, 11 at night, Saturday, Sunday, it didn't matter," Wydysh said. "If we were looking for PPE, if business owners had questions, if it was some program we were looking to scale up immediately based on these ever-changing rules that were coming out of the state, these were the people that were there."
The only legislator who voted against the bonuses was Christopher P. Voccio, R-Niagara Falls.
Voccio said that last year, when he was on the Niagara Falls City Council, he opposed extra pay for salaried city officials.
"The county made a different decision," Voccio said. "I don't doubt all these people worked their tails off, but I wanted to be consistent with my feelings on that."