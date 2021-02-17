Niagara County opioid overdose deaths jumped in 2020, Wydysh says

The number of opioid overdoses and deaths in Niagara County jumped substantially during 2020, "a stark reminder that there are other consequences to the pandemic," County Legislature Chairwoman Rebecca J. Wydysh told her colleagues during her State of the County address Tuesday night.

Wydysh, who has been active on an opioid task force, said there were 525 overdoses and 59 deaths in the county last year. She said the task force is "developing new approaches and outreach initiatives."

In 2018, the county recorded 485 overdoses and 46 deaths, figures which fell to 369 overdoses and 29 deaths in 2019. Wydysh said that before the Covid-19 pandemic, she expected further improvement. But instead, the situation worsened.

"I think we have all battled the frustration of feeling removed from loved ones, of feeling stuck at home at times and generally just down," Wydysh said. "For someone battling addiction, those feelings can be a recipe for trouble, especially when the face-to-face support groups were not meeting."

