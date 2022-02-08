Niagara County opens free rapid Covid testing site in Niagara Falls

Starting Wednesday, free rapid Covid-19 tests will be available three days a week in Niagara Falls.

The Niagara County Health Department has set up a Covid testing site in the Doris W. Jones Family Resource Center, 3001 Ninth St. Testing at the site, which is owned by the Niagara Falls Housing Authority, will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Appointments can be made through the state Health Department website, but walk-ins also are welcome. These are the rapid antigen tests, done with a nose swab, and results are available in 15 minutes.

“Although there are many testing sites available for the public, the Niagara County Department of Health wants to provide barrier-free testing in an area with continued high rates of Covid-19 infection," Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton said. "There is no cost for testing, and health insurance information is not required.

