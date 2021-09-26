Niagara County offers school bus driver job fair amid shortage

In an effort to find more school bus drivers, Niagara County will open its three motor vehicles offices Saturday to administer the permit test. Prospective drivers also will be able to meet with the people making hiring decisions.

The offices in Lockport, Niagara Falls and North Tonawanda will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, but only for processing school bus driver's licenses, County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski said.

"The shortage of bus drivers is beyond anything I have experienced and I’m optimistic that this school bus career fair will help us find some new employees," said Mike Dowd, president of Niagara Falls Coach Lines.

A.J. Smith, general manager of Ridge Road Express, which serves seven Niagara County districts, said his company offers hiring incentives to bring in more trainees.

The test costs $22.50. Applicants must bring a current driver's license and proof of U.S. citizenship, such as a birth certificate, passport or enhanced driver's license.

