Niagara County offers Rescue Plan money for business facades

Niagara County has offered $3 million in American Rescue Plan money for grants to businesses that want to improve the look of the facades of their buildings.

The grants are limited to $50,000 per business, Wednesday's announcement said. The application deadline at the county Center for Economic Development website is May 6. Applicants must be able to match the grant dollar for dollar.

An online seminar about the Niagara County Facade Program is set for April 5.

The funds are reserved for businesses that were open before 2020, preferably in existing community business districts.

"These were often the small businesses that were hit particularly hard by the pandemic, that had to close when big box retailers stayed open and had to use any resources available to them just to stay afloat. This left them with little money for capital upgrades," County Legislator Richard L. Andres said.

The money must be used for permanent improvements, such as signage, siding, exterior paint, roofing, windows and doors, stairs and ramps, walkways, decking, awnings and exterior lighting.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.