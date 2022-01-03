 Skip to main content
Niagara County offers mask giveaway for businesses
Niagara County offers mask giveaway for businesses

Rebecca Wydysh

Niagara County Legislator Rebecca J. Wydysh.

 Photo courtesy of Alan Zamorski

Niagara County and the Niagara USA Chamber of Commerce will offer free state-provided KN95 facemasks to businesses at a drive-thru distribution Thursday in Lockport.

The masks will be given away from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Warren Rathke Public Safety Training Facility, 5574 Niagara St. Extension, next to the County Jail.

Niagara County, like many others, is not enforcing Gov. Kathy Hochul's indoor mask mandate.

“As we have stated, we are taking an ‘educate to cooperate’ approach for masking and with that, we want to provide the necessary materials to help businesses comply,” said Rebecca J. Wydysh, chairwoman of the Niagara County Legislature.

Hochul Schultz

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Jonathan Schultz, Niagara County emergency management director, in Olcott on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. 

“We have been receiving phone calls and emails from businesses who remember our previous drive-thru events, hoping we would do something similar, so when the state informed us about this supply we were going to receive, we got together with the Chamber to put this event together quickly,” county Emergency Management Director Jonathan F. Schultz said. “We are expecting a significant turnout.”

