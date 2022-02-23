Niagara County no longer a high-transmission zone for Covid-19

Niagara County is no longer considered a high-transmission zone under federal Covid-19 guidelines.

The county's statistics Wednesday showed 99.39 new cases per 100,000 residents during the past seven days, thanks to a total of 196 new cases in that period.

It is the first time since Aug. 31 that Niagara was not in the high-transmission classification, which starts at 100 new cases per 100,000 people, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Fewer than 12% of the counties in the nation are in the second-highest classification, called substantial transmission, the CDC website said.

"This further underscores the need for policymakers to acknowledge that, while the risk of Covid-19 will remain, it is now an individual’s responsibility to assess that risk and make one’s own decisions on how to mitigate it," County Legislature Chairwoman Rebecca J. Wydysh said in a statement.

Erie County remains in the high transmission category at 110.37 per 100,000 residents. County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said Tuesday that he will end the mandated wearing of masks inside county-owned buildings when the county reaches the "substantial" category.

