A Newfane animal sanctuary owner lost her bid in civil court Wednesday to end a gag order that prevents her from using social media or even billboards to comment on her pending criminal case involving two cows from a neighboring farm.

The lawyer for Tracy A. Murphy, the operator of Asha’s Farm Sanctuary, called Newfane Town Justice Bruce Barnes’ gag order unconstitutional.

Murphy filed a petition in state Supreme Court in Niagara County to lift the gag order, but Justice Frank Sedita III refused to do so.

Sedita said he “is not unsympathetic to the constitutional arguments” Murphy raised, but he said she “filed the wrong application in the wrong court.”

Murphy argued “that Judge Barnes’ gag order should be vacated because he exceeded his judicial authority,” Sedita said. But vacating the gag order, “ironically, would mean that this court would have to exceed its judicial authority,” the judge said.

The case has drawn national attention, with even actor Joaquin Phoenix weighing in last summer to support Murphy over the two cows in Newfane.

Joaquin Phoenix supports Newfane sanctuary owner in cow dispute A lifelong vegan, actor Joaquin Phoenix stands in solidarity with the Newfane sanctuary owner who was arrested after she refused to return two cows that ended up on her property.

Murphy, founder of the animal rescue and rehabilitation center, was charged last August with grand larceny, a felony, when she refused to return two cows that apparently strayed onto her property from a neighboring farm. Murphy has said she took them into her care on July 16, 2022. A couple of weeks later – after a report from local rancher Scott Gregson accusing Murphy of theft when she refused to return the cows – state police raided the sanctuary, seized the cows and arrested Murphy. Her charge has since been reduced to a misdemeanor but she remains under a gag order.

The dispute over cows “quickly boiled over into a cultural flashpoint in the Newfane community, pitting the local agricultural community against the animal rights community,” said Christina N. Neitzey of the Cornell Law School’s First Amendment Clinic in a court filing.

“As part of her vegan lifestyle, Ms. Murphy believes animals should only be kept as companions, not raised for food or other consumables,” according to Neitzey, who represented Murphy in the proceeding before Sedita.

“Unsurprisingly, Ms. Murphy is in a philosophical minority in and around Newfane, where raising cows for beef or dairy products is commonplace,” she said. “In the United States, both sides of this philosophical divide enjoy robust free speech protections which guarantee the rights to disagree and debate publicly and with passion. These liberties have been on full display in Newfane over the past year, as residents on both sides of the cow dispute have taken their views to the streets, to the press, and to social media.”

But not Murphy, bound by the gag order.

The town justice imposed the gag order in an underlying action that is clearly a criminal one, Sedita said Wednesday.

But civil proceedings like the one Murphy brought are generally not available for criminal matters except in certain circumstances, Sedita said. And petitions like hers should not be granted when there is an available remedy and process to obtain that remedy in criminal court, Sedita said.

“There are available remedies contained in the criminal procedure law,” Sedita said, dismissing her petition.

Noting the judge’s denial on procedural grounds, Murphy’s criminal defense team can seek a review of the gag order in Niagara County Court, Neitzey said after Wednesday’s ruling.

“My understanding is that Ms. Murphy’s criminal defense team – which is separate from the Cornell First Amendment team which handled the Article 78 proceeding – intends to pursue that direct review,” Neitzey said.

Newfane sanctuary owner charged with grand larceny of neighboring farm's cows Tracy Murphy, president and founder of animal rescue and rehabilitation center Asha’s Farm Sanctuary, was charged with grand larceny, a felony.

Laura T. Jordan, as assistant district attorney for Niagara County, asked Sedita to enforce the gag order to the extent that it prohibits Murphy from posting specifically about the criminal case.

In a court filing, Jordan said her concern over Murphy posting on social media about this case centers on the threats previously made toward Gregson and his family.

“When this case began, Mr. Gregson received telephone calls and visits to his property by members of the animal rights community and supporters of defendant,” Jordan said in her filing. “People left messages on his telephone telling him that he should be killed and that his children should be raped and killed. The issuance of the initial gag order quieted these threats against Mr. Gregson.”

Gregson previously said Murphy posted information about his family on social media sites, which led to what he called “nasty phone calls” and messages.

The District Attorney’s Office is concerned that should she be allowed to post again on social media about this case, those threats would again occur, Jordan said, noting the posts would “likely produce a clear and present danger.”