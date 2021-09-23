 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Niagara County moves public defenders into former newspaper office
0 comments

Niagara County moves public defenders into former newspaper office

Support this work for $1 a month
Niagara County Courthouse 2019

The Niagara County Courthouse.

 Thomas J. Prohaska

Niagara County has leased a former newspaper office to hold offices for the county's public defenders.

The former Lockport Union-Sun & Journal office at 170 East Ave. is still listed for sale by its owners, Sinatra & Co. If it is sold, the new owner will have to obey the county's lease, Public Information Officer Kevin C. Schuler said.

The county will pay more than $429,000 in rent for the 6,000-square-foot building during the five-year lease, which carries a renewal option.

The asking price for the one-story building is $395,000, according to the Hunt Real Estate website.

The Public Defender's Office was formerly located in cramped quarters in the Civil Defense Building, 139 Niagara St., Lockport.

“New York State has invested in public defender's offices across the state to ensure residents who require our services are properly served,” Public Defender Nicholas B. Robinson said. "This relocation is part of that effort, providing enough space for our attorneys to work with our clients and prepare our cases.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts say 'avalanche-like failure' in the near future for cracking ISS

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News