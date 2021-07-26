 Skip to main content
Niagara County leaders seek flood aid
Flooding in Niagara County

The Freatman Farm on North Ridge Road in Cambria, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. The farm was flooded after severe storms Tuesday hit Niagara County.

 News Staff Photographer

The state legislators representing Niagara County have written to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, seeking action from the state Office of Emergency Management to coordinate with the county and the cities of Lockport and Niagara Falls to provide emergency assistance to communities hard hit by flooding July 20.

The mayors of Lockport and Niagara Falls also have asked residents who suffered damage from the floods to report it as soon as possible.

Niagara County's Emergency Management Department has created a smartphone app, Prepare Niagara, that enables people to make quick reports of flood damage. Those who can't access the app should call the offices of the city mayors or the county Emergency Management office at 438-3171.

The county government declared a state of emergency last Tuesday night, in part to make it easier to eventually obtain financial aid from higher levels of government. State Sen. Robert G. Ortt and Assemblymen Angelo J. Morinello and Michael J. Norris referenced the state of emergency in their letter to Cuomo.

