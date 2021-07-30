Niagara County leaders hope for aid for July 20 flood damage

Although no promises have been received, Niagara County leaders are hoping for state or federal reimbursement for damage from flash floods caused by the July 20 downpours.
The City of Lockport had about $3.5 million in damage to public infrastructure and an estimated $1.5 million in damage to homes, Mayor Michelle M. Roman said Friday.
The mayors of Lockport and Niagara Falls also have asked residents who suffered damage from the floods to report it as soon as possible.
That seems to been the hardest-hit community, but there also was flooding in Niagara Falls and the towns of Niagara, Lewiston, Cambria and Lockport, county Emergency Services Director Jonathan F. Schultz said.
His office is gathering damage claims from all over the county.
"I'm hoping by mid- to late next week we get some final figures – the amounts of residences damaged, businesses damaged – and hopefully some estimated costs," Schultz said. "We're working tirelessly to get any type of funding we can for our residents and businesses."
Roman said 186 City of Lockport property owners have called her office to report property damage. An unknown number have used the county Emergency Services mobile app to make reports, Schultz said. It is available to all county residents.
Monday, Rep. Chris Jacobs, State Sen. Robert G. Ortt and Assemblymen Michael J. Norris and Angelo J. Morinello toured the sites with the heaviest damage, including some farms in Cambria where crops were heavily damaged by flooding and hail.
The Lockport area was hardest hit as a thunderstorm that began about 4 p.m. Tuesday remained for about 2½ hours.
"I'm pushing hard for state reimbursement for the municipalities, the farmers and everything else," Norris said.
A potent thunderstorm sat over the central part of the county for about 2 1/2 hours late in the afternoon of July 20, dropping about 5.7 inches of rain, according to estimates derived from National Weather Service radar readings.
"I am trying to work with our local, federal, state people and tell them that this is going to continue to happen and we need to have a plan," Roman said.
Support Local Journalism
Roman said the worst damage in Lockport was at the wastewater treatment plant – an estimated $2.4 million – but not as a result of heavy sewage flows.
The plant's basement was flooded when nearby Eighteen Mile Creek overflowed its banks, Roman said.
"All the electrical had to be redone. We had to replace motors of a couple of pumps. All the equipment stored in there was lost," Roman said. "That was just an overflow from the creek. Our wastewater treatment plant functioned properly."
Other infrastructure damage in the city included washed-out streets, a roof leak at the water filitration plant, and a small, clogged pump at the Hoover Parkway sewer lift station, the mayor said.
As much as three feet of water filled the streets in the neighborhood around that station. Roman said two other pumps at the Hoover station functioned throughout the flood.
Roman said she will work with Town of Lockport Supervisor Mark C. Crocker on ways to clear the path of Donner Creek, which drains that part of Lockport and cuts through the Town of Lockport and Pendleton before reaching the Erie Canal.
Crocker said they need permission from the state Department of Environmental Conservation and easements from property owners along the creek banks, especially on Hamm Road and Sherman Drive.
"There is a separate storm sewer that goes into Donner Creek, but Donner Creek is so built up, it blocks" the flow of water, Roman said.
Roman also said she wants state permission to open combined sewer overflows – pipes in which storm and sanitary sewage are mingled – in emergencies like that of July 20. The DEC ordered Lockport to close them to enhance water quality, although some still exist.
"The Clean Water Act is an important thing, but when there's severe storms like this, we need to relieve some of the pressure," Roman said.
Crocker said the town had $140,000 in damage to sewer lift stations and $130,000 in extra damage to a Robinson Road sewer line that had already collapsed in a heavy rain three days before the flood.
Roman's office announced Friday that Modern Disposal will conduct pickups of flood-ruined material from City of Lockport homes Aug. 7. Starting Monday, Modern will offer its regular monthly bulk item pickup, but only one large item per household will be taken.