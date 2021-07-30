Niagara County leaders hope for aid for July 20 flood damage

+5 Niagara County cleans up from heavy rain that submerged streets, flooded basements The Lockport area was hardest hit as a thunderstorm that began about 4 p.m. Tuesday remained for about 2½ hours.

"I'm pushing hard for state reimbursement for the municipalities, the farmers and everything else," Norris said.

A potent thunderstorm sat over the central part of the county for about 2 1/2 hours late in the afternoon of July 20, dropping about 5.7 inches of rain, according to estimates derived from National Weather Service radar readings.

"I am trying to work with our local, federal, state people and tell them that this is going to continue to happen and we need to have a plan," Roman said.

Roman said the worst damage in Lockport was at the wastewater treatment plant – an estimated $2.4 million – but not as a result of heavy sewage flows.

The plant's basement was flooded when nearby Eighteen Mile Creek overflowed its banks, Roman said.

"All the electrical had to be redone. We had to replace motors of a couple of pumps. All the equipment stored in there was lost," Roman said. "That was just an overflow from the creek. Our wastewater treatment plant functioned properly."

Other infrastructure damage in the city included washed-out streets, a roof leak at the water filitration plant, and a small, clogged pump at the Hoover Parkway sewer lift station, the mayor said.