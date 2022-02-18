Niagara County lawmakers oppose Kennedy bill altering Western Regional OTB board

On a straight party-line vote, the Republican-controlled Niagara County Legislature this week passed a resolution "vehemently" opposing a bill that would alter control of Western Region Off-Track Betting Corp.

State Sen. Tim Kennedy, D-Buffalo, introduced the bill in response to a state audit that criticized the use of corporation funds to buy sports and concert tickets for WROTB officials and those officials' use of corporation cars.

Kennedy's bill would give Democrats control of WROTB, whose leaders are now Republicans, by firing the current board; allowing the governor and the leaders of both houses of the State Legislature to appoint one member each; giving Erie County four members; and requiring the other 14 counties in the corporation to share six members, including one reserved for Niagara County.