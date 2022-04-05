 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Niagara County launches community health survey

Daniel J. Stapleton

Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton.

 Thomas J. Prohaska/Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

The Niagara County Health Department, which conducts a community health survey every three years, has posted the 2022 edition online.

The confidential survey will be available until May 27 through the Health Department website.

Health Department officials said they hope as many county residents as possible will take the survey, whose purpose is to determine what residents think are the most important health-related issues and needs in the county.

“We want feedback from the people who live here, so that our priorities are aligned with what's important to you," Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton declared.

The 35-question survey includes questions on drug abuse, access to healthy food, pandemic-related stress and other topics, along with opportunities to write in concerns.

0 comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

30,000 service members from Europe and North America endure the Arctic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News