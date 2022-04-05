Niagara County launches community health survey

The Niagara County Health Department, which conducts a community health survey every three years, has posted the 2022 edition online.

The confidential survey will be available until May 27 through the Health Department website.

Health Department officials said they hope as many county residents as possible will take the survey, whose purpose is to determine what residents think are the most important health-related issues and needs in the county.

“We want feedback from the people who live here, so that our priorities are aligned with what's important to you," Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton declared.

The 35-question survey includes questions on drug abuse, access to healthy food, pandemic-related stress and other topics, along with opportunities to write in concerns.

