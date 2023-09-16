A visitor to the Niagara County Correctional Facility in Lockport was arrested Thursday and accused of trying to pass suspected narcotics to an inmate.

Enchantra S. Henderson, 47, was charged with promoting prison contraband, a misdemeanor, the county sheriff's office said. She was given an appearance ticket for formal arraignment in for Lockport Town Court.

The suspected narcotics were sent to the sheriff's office forensic lab for processing.

"My correctional staff did an excellent job detecting the contraband and stopping suspected narcotics from entering the facility," Sheriff Michael Filicetti said in a news release.

Without the state's bail law, "she would have gone from being a visitor to a guest, as she should have been," Filicetti said. "Her actions could have endangered the safe operation of our facility."