Niagara County invests $6 million in new emergency radio towers
In this June 2016 file photo, Niagara County Sheriff’s Office personnel train on public safety software at the county’s emergency communications center in Lockport.

A new radio tower in Lewiston is complete, and work on three more may start by year's end, as Niagara County seeks to fill gaps in its emergency radio network.

The county received a $6 million state grant to pay for the new antennas and other equipment to enhance the network, said Patrick Weidel, chief deputy of the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

In November 2019, the county Legislature awarded a $1.9 million contract to Motorola Solutions to provide equipment for a tower at the Lewiston Highway Department garage, Swann and Harold roads, along with an equipment room with antennas at Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA on Military Road in the Town of Niagara.

The Lewiston tower, 180 feet high, is structurally complete and the antennas and communications dishes should be installed in the next two weeks, Weidel said Thursday.

The county also has chosen sites for three more antennas: at Barker Central School, on property owned by the Wilson Historical Society on Lake Street in the Village of Wilson, and at the Shawnee Fire Company in Wheatfield.

"We have land use agreements with all three," Weidel said.

Some local permitting still needs to be completed, he said.

This week, the county Legislature awarded Motorola a $3.87 million contract for those towers, each of which also will be 180 feet high.

In addition, the contract includes enhancement of equipment at three existing towers: at the City of Lockport compost plant, Upper Mountain Fire Company in Lewiston and Terry's Corners Fire Company in Royalton.

The purpose of that work is to improve how network users can communicate with each other, including emergency agencies from outside Niagara County that might have to enter the county.

That interoperability allows all emergency agencies to talk to each other on the air regardless of their usual channel or brand of radio equipment.

The county began work on a $10 million radio and data system in 2009 and launched it in 2015.

Besides the Lockport, Terry's Corners and Upper Mountain sites, other towers were erected on the Mount View campus in the Town of Lockport, at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, and in North Tonawanda and northern Newfane.

