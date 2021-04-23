Niagara County invests $6 million in new emergency radio towers

A new radio tower in Lewiston is complete, and work on three more may start by year's end, as Niagara County seeks to fill gaps in its emergency radio network.

The county received a $6 million state grant to pay for the new antennas and other equipment to enhance the network, said Patrick Weidel, chief deputy of the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

In November 2019, the county Legislature awarded a $1.9 million contract to Motorola Solutions to provide equipment for a tower at the Lewiston Highway Department garage, Swann and Harold roads, along with an equipment room with antennas at Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA on Military Road in the Town of Niagara.

The Lewiston tower, 180 feet high, is structurally complete and the antennas and communications dishes should be installed in the next two weeks, Weidel said Thursday.

The county also has chosen sites for three more antennas: at Barker Central School, on property owned by the Wilson Historical Society on Lake Street in the Village of Wilson, and at the Shawnee Fire Company in Wheatfield.

"We have land use agreements with all three," Weidel said.

Some local permitting still needs to be completed, he said.