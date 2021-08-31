Niagara County imposes mask mandate in its buildings

A month after Erie County imposed a mask mandate on everyone who enters a county building, regardless of their vaccination status, Niagara County on Tuesday did the same.
The decision was made as the county topped 100 new cases per 100,000 residents, crossing the threshold into "high transmission" of the Covid-19 virus, as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
County Manager Richard E. Updegrove imposed the mandate after "consultation and general consensus from the Legislature," public information officer Kevin C. Schuler said in an email.
The county's transmission figure Tuesday was 105 new cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days, Schuler said.
According to the state Health Department, on Tuesday Niagara County had 40 new cases among 736 persons tested, a positivity rate of 4%.
Support Local Journalism
That tied Niagara and Wyoming counties for the highest positivity rate of the day, the state figures show. Erie County was at 3.7% Tuesday.
Until Tuesday, Updegrove required only unvaccinated employees to wear masks. But most people in the county courthouse were masked as the state court system reimposed a mask mandate a couple of weeks ago.
“After consulting with the Niagara County Health Department and our public health director, Dan Stapleton, we have decided to implement a mandatory mask policy in all county buildings for both employees and visitors, regardless of vaccination status," County Legislature Chairwoman Rebecca J. Wydysh announced.
"We are taking this step to protect both employees and the public. Employees can remove their masks when working at their desks, provided they can maintain proper social distancing," said Wydysh, R-Lewiston.
“The policy only applies to county buildings. But we do encourage all organizations across the county to consider whether a mask policy makes sense for their operations," Wydysh's statement said. "We will continue to review this policy based on the data and amend it as necessary."
The CDC's latest online map showed every county in Western New York except Wyoming County is rated as having high transmission of the virus. Wyoming was one step below, in the "substantial" category.
"Our hope is that we will see a decline in cases sooner rather than later. We also know that vaccines are the best way to slow the spread of Covid-19 and to mitigate hospitalizations and death in those who do test positive," Wydysh said. "So, we strongly encourage those who have not yet been vaccinated to please consider doing so in the interest of your health and all those around you."