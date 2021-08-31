Niagara County imposes mask mandate in its buildings

"We are taking this step to protect both employees and the public. Employees can remove their masks when working at their desks, provided they can maintain proper social distancing," said Wydysh, R-Lewiston.

“The policy only applies to county buildings. But we do encourage all organizations across the county to consider whether a mask policy makes sense for their operations," Wydysh's statement said. "We will continue to review this policy based on the data and amend it as necessary."

The CDC's latest online map showed every county in Western New York except Wyoming County is rated as having high transmission of the virus. Wyoming was one step below, in the "substantial" category.

"Our hope is that we will see a decline in cases sooner rather than later. We also know that vaccines are the best way to slow the spread of Covid-19 and to mitigate hospitalizations and death in those who do test positive," Wydysh said. "So, we strongly encourage those who have not yet been vaccinated to please consider doing so in the interest of your health and all those around you."

