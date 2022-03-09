Niagara County IDA imposes 6-month moratorium on aid to solar projects

Controversial solar projects in the county include Ridge View Solar, which is to cover 2,000 acres in Hartland and Newfane, and Bear Ridge Solar, which has lined up 937 acres in Cambria and Pendleton.

Both are seeking state permits, and both have raised strong objections from some residents who object to the loss of farmland and the perceived ugliness of vast fields of solar panels.

Several smaller solar projects have been approved by local governments, primarily in Lewiston and Wheatfield. The developer of an approved solar project in the Town of Lockport offered payments to the town last month, but the town supervisor said it was not satisfactory.

Last month, the NCIDA granted tax breaks for a solar project in Wheatfield, but it punted the decision on incentives for a Lewiston project to Town Hall.

The NCIDA will use the six-month moratorium to decide what types of future solar projects, if any, it's willing to assist.

"Having solar projects on dumps or brownfields is wonderful," Gabriele told the NCIDA board.

Board member Jason Krempa cast the only vote against the moratorium.

"There are fewer and fewer farmers all the time. It feels like there's more land sitting fallow all the time," Krempa said. "Would we rather have this land sit, or have a solar farm?"

