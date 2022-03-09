Niagara County IDA imposes 6-month moratorium on aid to solar projects

As large-scale solar energy projects continue to be controversial in Niagara County, any solar developer who seeks a tax break now will have a harder time finding one.
The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency on Wednesday imposed a six-month moratorium on tax incentives for solar projects.
That doesn't mean solar developers can't obtain incentives. State law allows local governments to offer them, but the Niagara County Legislature and several towns have opted out of doing so.
Wednesday's vote forecloses the chance that a developer could bypass those roadblocks by approaching the NCIDA for incentives.
"The state is providing a lot of incentives for these solar projects," agency counsel Mark J. Gabriele said.
Those incentives include a recent ruling that solar projects are to be assessed at 16.5% of their full value. Gabriele also said another state law exempts solar developers who receive incentives from paying prevailing wages to construction workers.
A municipality that opts out of offering a PILOT – payment in lieu of taxes – still has the option to make a side deal with a developer for a flat or annual host community fee, Gabriele said.
"We think it's best that these decisions are left to the local community," Gabriele said.
Controversial solar projects in the county include Ridge View Solar, which is to cover 2,000 acres in Hartland and Newfane, and Bear Ridge Solar, which has lined up 937 acres in Cambria and Pendleton.
Both are seeking state permits, and both have raised strong objections from some residents who object to the loss of farmland and the perceived ugliness of vast fields of solar panels.
Several smaller solar projects have been approved by local governments, primarily in Lewiston and Wheatfield. The developer of an approved solar project in the Town of Lockport offered payments to the town last month, but the town supervisor said it was not satisfactory.
Last month, the NCIDA granted tax breaks for a solar project in Wheatfield, but it punted the decision on incentives for a Lewiston project to Town Hall.
The NCIDA will use the six-month moratorium to decide what types of future solar projects, if any, it's willing to assist.
"Having solar projects on dumps or brownfields is wonderful," Gabriele told the NCIDA board.
Board member Jason Krempa cast the only vote against the moratorium.
"There are fewer and fewer farmers all the time. It feels like there's more land sitting fallow all the time," Krempa said. "Would we rather have this land sit, or have a solar farm?"