Niagara County IDA awards more Covid relief grants, but money is running out

Six more Niagara County businesses received Covid-19 relief grants Wednesday from the county's Industrial Development Agency, but the federal money behind the program is running out.

The NCIDA received $1 million from the federal CARES Act, one of the government's pandemic relief laws, to help prop up small businesses whose operations were curtailed by Covid.

Wednesday's awards brought the number of businesses assisted to 16, project manager Susan Barone said, while 17 more applications are under consideration, which will wipe out the available money.

But NCIDA board member Jason Krempa, who chairs the committee that reviews the grant applications, said he's learned the agency will be able to apply for more money in July.

If so, the NCIDA may have more money to assist Covid-crushed businesses this fall, Barone said.

Applicants were required to prove that their business' revenue dropped at least 20% from 2019 to 2020.

They also had to promise to create at least job for a low- to moderate-income person by using the grant funds, which are paid as reimbursements for proven expenditures.

The money can be used for operating capital, purchase of inventory and other business-related needs.

Five small bars and restaurants were among the recipients of grants Wednesday. They included the Village Inn in North Tonawanda, Calhoon's Pub in Newfane and three Niagara Falls establishments: Craft Kitchen & Bar, Gagster's and the Why Coffee Shop.

All received $50,000, except for the Why, which was awarded $36,000.

The sixth grant, also $50,000, went to Escarpment Arms, a gun store and shooting range in Newfane, which formerly operated under the name of the Cabin Range. Their customers are primarily law enforcement officers, Barone said.

The NCIDA board also approved aid from its microenterprise assistance program to assist other small businesses. The assistance starts out as loans, but can be converted to grants if the businesses meet all requirements, including creating at least one full-time equivalent job for a low- to moderate-income person.

Awards of $25,000 went to Enchanted Florist for a new location on Center Street in Lewiston; Cornelius Construction, a residential and commercial carpentry business in Royalton; 3 Sisters Garlic, which grows garlic and produces garlic-based products in Cambria; and Spoons! 716, which will produce baby food from locally grown ingredients in the Town of Lockport.

The board gave $14,000 to Creekside Income Tax in Appleton and $13,000 to Ruff Rock Mining, a Newfane business that intends to display fossils, minerals and gemstones at fairs and shows in New York and Pennsylvania.

It plans to offer a mobile station that will give customers to chance to buy bags of sand and silt that may contain gemstones.

