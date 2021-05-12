Niagara County IDA approves tax breaks for four projects

Four companies from one end of Niagara County to the other were granted tax incentive packages Wednesday by the county Industrial Development Agency.

Brent Industries of Royalton won a 15-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes deal on a planned new $12.6 million plant on Rochester Road in Middleport.

Planned $12 million Middleport plant among projects seeking tax breaks in Niagara County KJ Motorsports and Outdoor Furnace Supply plan to construct a new $12.6 million plant and distribution facility in Middleport.

Brent is the parent company of KJ Motorsports, which specializes in after-market parts for all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles and golf carts, and Outdoor Furnace Supply, which sells outdoor wood boilers and radiant and geothermal heating systems.

The companies, which now operate in Royalton and Medina, currently employ 27 people and are expected to add at least 12 new jobs in the next three years at the new plant, targeted to open next year. The company's estimated savings from the incentives would be $1.4 million.

In North Tonawanda, Enterprise Lumber & Silo was approved – again – for a 10-year tax break that would assist its plans to turn a former lumber mill at 211 Main St. into offices for two architectural companies.

Kelley Culp-Burton and Joy Kuebler plan to relocate their businesses to the building once a brownfield remediation is complete. The contamination on the site stymied a previous plan approved by the NCIDA in 2017.