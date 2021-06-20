Niagara County hopes new recycling law will discourage solar developers

Manufacturers of solar panels that are installed in Niagara County must submit a detailed plan for recycling those panels once they break or wear out.
That new law, believed to be the first of its kind in New York State, was unanimously adopted by the county Legislature last week.
Although the stated reason for the law was to prevent environmental damage from hazardous materials within solar panels, some hope it will discourage developers from pursuing large-scale solar projects in the county.
"I hope it would be so. Niagara County appears to want to be against industrial solar," said Barbara McCollum, who has been active in trying to fight a proposed 46-acre solar project on Slayton Settlement Road in the Town of Lockport.
“If this local law causes a developer to back off, so be it. The intent is to protect our farmland and our environment," said Legislator David E. Godfrey, R-Wilson.
Three solar projects of 900 acres or more are on the drawing board in the county.
Projects by Bear Ridge Solar in Cambria and Pendleton and Ridge View Solar in Newfane and Hartland would cover farmland and have drawn significant public opposition. The Somerset Solar project, announced in April, would be installed around a defunct coal-fired power plant.
Development managers for all three projects did not respond to requests for comment on the recycling law on Friday. The law was approved on Tuesday.
County Legislature Chairwoman Rebecca J. Wydysh said Niagara County isn't anti-solar and is willing to talk to developers about tax incentives if the host community wants the project. But the recycling law applies whether or not a solar project is popular.
"The fact that it could create another hurdle for a project in a community that doesn’t want it and isn’t getting any financial assistance, if maybe that makes the developer look elsewhere, well, we’d be OK with that, too," said Wydysh, R-Lewiston.
"This solar panel law comes down to the fact that the state has put nothing in place to account for the future recycling of these panels," Wydysh said. "We’re not going to wait for them to do it. We’re going to do it first, because it’s important.”
As Grist Magazine reported last year, solar panels are "complex pieces of technology that become big, bulky sheets of electronic waste at the end of their lives – and right now, most of the world doesn’t have a plan for dealing with that."
A solar panel consists primarily of silicon, glass and plastic, but also includes tin, lead and silver. Manufacturers generally say they last about 25 years.
Niagara County's law was written in consultation with the Product Stewardship Institute, a Boston firm that helped create a first-in-the-nation solar panel recycling law in Washington State, said Dawn M. Timm, county environmental coordinator.
"It makes good environmental and economic sense to me to have manufacturers involved in a product’s end of life, because if the manufacturer’s not involved, it all falls on government," Timm said.
The law requires manufacturers to present a recycling plan to the county by Aug. 1, 2022, for making 100% of their defunct "photovoltaic modules" available for recycling. By 2026, 60% of a discarded panel's weight actually must be recycled, a goal that increases to 85% of the weight in 2031.
The law says discarded panels may not be stored in the county for more than 90 days.
"The intention of the county here is not to become the dumping ground of the next 'best idea,' whether it was the chemical industry, Love Canal, the radioactive waste we have left over from the Manhattan Project," Timm said.
The law includes a penalty of $100 per panel for every day a recycling plan is not submitted after an initial warning.
In October 2019, the county required solar developers that receive tax breaks to post a bond to pay the cost of removing expired solar installations and restoring the land beneath them.