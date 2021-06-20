Niagara County hopes new recycling law will discourage solar developers

Development managers for all three projects did not respond to requests for comment on the recycling law on Friday. The law was approved on Tuesday.

County Legislature Chairwoman Rebecca J. Wydysh said Niagara County isn't anti-solar and is willing to talk to developers about tax incentives if the host community wants the project. But the recycling law applies whether or not a solar project is popular.

"The fact that it could create another hurdle for a project in a community that doesn’t want it and isn’t getting any financial assistance, if maybe that makes the developer look elsewhere, well, we’d be OK with that, too," said Wydysh, R-Lewiston.

"This solar panel law comes down to the fact that the state has put nothing in place to account for the future recycling of these panels," Wydysh said. "We’re not going to wait for them to do it. We’re going to do it first, because it’s important.”

As Grist Magazine reported last year, solar panels are "complex pieces of technology that become big, bulky sheets of electronic waste at the end of their lives – and right now, most of the world doesn’t have a plan for dealing with that."