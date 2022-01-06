 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Niagara County Health Department too busy to compile Covid stats
The Niagara County Health Department announced Thursday that because of the current surge in Covid-19 cases, its staff is too busy to compile statistics for a weekly report.

Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton said the county's weekly public report will be drawn exclusively from state Health Department data, which is updated online daily and includes hospital bed availability.

“We do not make these changes lightly, as we recognize that many in the public seek as much information as possible," Stapleton said. "But between the surge and other changes, the demands on staff are overwhelming and we do not want there to be any question about the accuracy of our data."

The county no longer will report the number of residents hospitalized or in isolation at home, since many isolations now result from home tests whose results are not reported to authorities.

In the past seven days, according to the state, 2,916 new Covid cases have been reported in Niagara County, an increase from 952 cases last week.

