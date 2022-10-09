Niagara County Health Department to offer free diabetes self-management workshops

A series of six free diabetes self-management workshops will be offered Oct. 17 to Nov. 21 by the Nursing Division of the Niagara County Department of Health.

The workshops will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays in the North Tonawanda Public Library, 505 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda.

Designed to reduce symptomatic and emotional complications from diabetes, workshop topics will include nutrition and food choices, physical activity and how to maintain a healthy weight.

People with diabetes or people who care for them can register by calling Stacy Knott at 716-278-1900. Organizations also can arrange for free diabetes and chronic disease self-management workshops for their staff members or clients.