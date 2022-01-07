Niagara County halts Covid-19 contact tracing

Inundated by new Covid-19 cases, the Niagara County Health Department announced Friday that its staff will no longer carry out contact tracing for people who test positive for the virus.

Instead, those who test positive, whether at home or at any testing site, are instructed to self-isolate for five days and tell their family members and close contacts about the test result.

Close contacts also should self-quarantine and then get a Covid-19 test on the fifth day, unless they develop symptoms sooner.

“The shortened isolation and quarantine periods, unprecedented number of positive cases and limited contact tracing resources required a transition to a more realistic, efficient process,” Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton said.

Niagara County will prioritize contact tracing for people in schools and high-risk congregate settings, such as nursing homes.

The change in policy, which follows state guidelines released Tuesday, follows Stapleton's decision this week not to have his staff devote any more time to compiling Covid-19 caseload statistics.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.