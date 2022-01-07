 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Niagara County halts Covid-19 contact tracing
0 comments

Niagara County halts Covid-19 contact tracing

Support this work for $1 a month
Daniel J. Stapleton

Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton.

 Thomas J. Prohaska/Buffalo News

Inundated by new Covid-19 cases, the Niagara County Health Department announced Friday that its staff will no longer carry out contact tracing for people who test positive for the virus.

Instead, those who test positive, whether at home or at any testing site, are instructed to self-isolate for five days and tell their family members and close contacts about the test result.

Close contacts also should self-quarantine and then get a Covid-19 test on the fifth day, unless they develop symptoms sooner.

“The shortened isolation and quarantine periods, unprecedented number of positive cases and limited contact tracing resources required a transition to a more realistic, efficient process,” Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton said.

Niagara County will prioritize contact tracing for people in schools and high-risk congregate settings, such as nursing homes.

The change in policy, which follows state guidelines released Tuesday, follows Stapleton's decision this week not to have his staff devote any more time to compiling Covid-19 caseload statistics.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Super cute cheetah cubs wrestle and play at San Diego Zoo

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News