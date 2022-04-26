 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Niagara County gas tax cap cut will save drivers about a nickel a gallon

  • Updated
gas prices

Mary Quinn-Stanbro pumps gas at $4.39 a gallon for regular at the Kwik Fill station on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. 

 Sharon Cantillon
Starting June 1, Niagara County will no longer charge sales tax on the share of gasoline prices that exceeds $3 per gallon.

At a special session Monday evening, the County Legislature voted 10-0 in favor of the sales tax cap.

The cap means that the local sales tax of 4% will not be charged above the $3 price point. If the gallon is priced at $4.25, a typical current price, not collecting the county sales tax for the last $1.25 will lower the price by 5 cents.

The county cap, which will be in effect until Dec. 1, goes along with the state's decision not to charge its sales or excise taxes on gasoline from June 1 until the end of the year. Those taxes account for 16 cents a gallon.

Niagara County will forgo about $2 million in revenue by imposing the cap, according to Budget Director Daniel R. Huntington.

The administration of Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz is investigating the fiscal impact of such a move, spokesman Peter Anderson said, and Niagara County, Legislature Chairwoman Rebecca J. Wydysh said she anticipates a special session that might vote on suspending part of the sales tax on gasoline.

