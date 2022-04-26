Niagara County gas tax cap cut will save drivers about a nickel a gallon

Starting June 1, Niagara County will no longer charge sales tax on the share of gasoline prices that exceeds $3 per gallon.

At a special session Monday evening, the County Legislature voted 10-0 in favor of the sales tax cap.

The cap means that the local sales tax of 4% will not be charged above the $3 price point. If the gallon is priced at $4.25, a typical current price, not collecting the county sales tax for the last $1.25 will lower the price by 5 cents.

The county cap, which will be in effect until Dec. 1, goes along with the state's decision not to charge its sales or excise taxes on gasoline from June 1 until the end of the year. Those taxes account for 16 cents a gallon.

Niagara County will forgo about $2 million in revenue by imposing the cap, according to Budget Director Daniel R. Huntington.

