Niagara County felt the brunt of a windstorm that swept into Western New York on Saturday evening. Most of the area's 2,800 power outages at 9:45 p.m. were in the western part of the county.

Emergency services reported trees striking two houses in North Tonawanda and and one in St. Johnsburg.

A gust of 69 mph was registered at Niagara Falls International Airport at 8:36 p.m., the National Weather Service reported, while a trained spotter in North Tonawanda measured a gust of 65 mph an hour earlier.

National Grid registered more than 900 outages in the Town of Niagara and more than 700 in North Tonawanda. About 100 customers were without power in the Town of Tonawanda and Amherst, plus another 75 in Hamburg.

About 110 NYSEG customers were without electricity at 9:45 p.m., mostly in Orchard Park and the Town of Aurora.

The strongest gust at Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga was 51 mph at 8:45 p.m.

In advance of the storm Saturday afternoon, the City of Buffalo closed its waterfront parks – Erie Basin Marina, Broderick Park, the Bird Island Pier and Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park, formerly LaSalle Park.

A high wind warning issued by the National Weather Service for Buffalo, Niagara Falls, northern Erie County and all of Niagara County went into effect at 6 p.m. today and will continue until 5 a.m. Sunday. The warning noted that the strongest winds are expected between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m.

"These storms will produce strong winds and heavy rain," the weather service said in a tweet.

Flooding and erosion along Lake Erie are expected. Damaging winds can blow down trees and power lines, and travel will be difficult, particularly for high-profile vehicles, the weather service said.

A high wind warning was issued earlier Saturday for southern Erie and Chautauqua counties and remains in effect until 5 p.m. Sunday. South winds of 25 to 35 mph are expected, with gusts up to 60 mph, according to the weather service.

The warning extends to Genesee, Wyoming, Orleans and Monroe counties, with gusts over 45 mph.

A rapid rise in water levels at the eastern end of Lake Erie is expected to result in significant lakeshore flooding, with a flood warning in effect from 8 p.m. today to 8 a.m. Sunday in Erie and Chautauqua counties.

"Flooding is likely along Route 5 in Hamburg, Buffalo Harbor and Canalside, Dunkirk Harbor, and other flood-prone locations. Very high wave action will also result in significant shoreline erosion," the weather service said.

We are watching a line of storms over central OH this early afternoon, which could bring strong to severe storms to WNY later this afternoon. These storms will produce strong winds and heavy rain. Additionally, high wind warnings continue for portions of WNY through tonight. pic.twitter.com/xZilnRYq95 — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) March 25, 2023