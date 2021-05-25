Niagara County Fair to return if plans approved

The Niagara County Fair, canceled last year because of the pandemic, is expected to return this summer.

The board of directors of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County voted Monday to schedule the fair for Aug. 4-8, but its plans must be approved by the county and state health departments.

Those plans include a daily capacity limit, one-directional traffic flow inside buildings, ticketing, health screens, and increased sanitation and cleaning procedures.

Specifics will be announced later, but the plan includes midway rides and games, live music, 4-H shows and exhibits, and food offerings.

“In light of recent guidance from the state, we are confident that the fair will be returning this summer," Cooperative Extension Executive Director Justin P. Rogers said in a news release.

“While some Covid-19 modifications will be necessary, we anticipate that fairgoers will be able to safely enjoy all elements of the Niagara County Fair experience," Rogers said.

The fairgrounds are located on Route 78 north of the City of Lockport.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.