Niagara County ends walk-in service at DMV offices
Niagara County ends walk-in service at DMV offices

Niagara DMV

People wait in line at the Department of Motor Vehicles in Lockport, before DMVs shut down due to Covid-19.

 Harry Scull Jr.

Starting Tuesday, Niagara County will require advance appointments for all visits to its three motor vehicle offices.

In April, the county resumed walk-in DMV visits, which had fallen victim to the Covid-19 pandemic, in hopes of clearing a backlog of vehicle- and license-related paperwork.

That has been accomplished, County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski said Friday.

He said the uptick in Covid-19 cases probably would have led to a change in policy anyway, but he said customers overwhelmingly seem to prefer the appointment system, which avoids long waits in line.

"They know when they're going to get there and when they're going to be taken care of," Jastrzemski said.

Erie County never restored walk-ins after the pandemic, and its five DMV offices will remain appointment-only, County Clerk Michael P. Kearns said.

Appointments may be made on the Niagara County or Erie County websites, or by phone at 743-4599 for Niagara County or 858-8864 for Erie County.

