Niagara County drivers who pass stopped school buses may be caught on camera

Last July, the Niagara Falls City Council approved a five-year contract with BusPatrol America to supply cameras that are activated when the bus stops and the safety barrier and stop sign are deployed.

The company receives 60% of the fines, which are set by state law at $250 for a first offense, $275 for a second offense and $300 for a third.

The Erie County Legislature is considering a contract with BusPatrol America, but there was substantial opposition at a session last month to letting the company cash in on the fines. Opponents also said few drivers passed stopped buses.

Niagara Falls' pilot program began in October 2019. It was halted when the Covid-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, but it resumed in September.

"Because of Covid and other things, we haven’t done the full implementation of it, but we have all the pieces in order," Laurrie said.

The Falls district was canny in selecting the buses for the pilot program.

“We picked a couple of very high-traffic areas, Ferry Avenue and Niagara Falls Boulevard," Laurrie said. "The volume could be connected to the high-traffic streets, but Ferry Avenue was bad. We didn’t even touch Buffalo Avenue or any of the LaSalle places."