Niagara County dedicates park to memory of Burmaster

Niagara County dedicated a park in Lewiston to a longtime county legislator in a ceremony Friday.

Clyde L. Burmaster Park is the new name of the former Bond Lake Park on Lower Mountain Road.

Burmaster, who served 26 years in the county Legislature, died in August 2019. The Legislature voted a few months later to rename the park in his honor, but the dedication was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Signs marking the name change already had been posted.

“No one did more to develop this recreation area than Clyde Burmaster, so naming the park after him helps preserve his tremendous legacy,” said Niagara County Legislature Chair Rebecca Wydysh.

"But it was worth waiting, as so many old friends and family members who had not seen each other in some time were able to share stories about Clyde and remember his great work for our community," said Legislator Irene Myers, who succeeded Burmaster in the Legislature, representing Porter and part of Lewiston.