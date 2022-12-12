 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Niagara County Community College to host first SUNY Cannabis Conference

Niagara County Community College in Sanborn will host the first SUNY Cannabis Conference on Jan. 10 in conjunction with Genesee Community College, Jamestown Community College and SUNY Erie Community College.

Keynote speaker will be Dr. Laszlo Mechter, medical director of the Dent Neurological Institute, who has published findings from research into the use of medical marijuana for headaches and other neurological disorders.

Cannabis-related topics will be covered by other speakers and in breakout sessions, including the latest technologies, legislation, culinary arts, agriculture, advocacy, retail products and workforce development.

For more information, visit niagaracc.suny.edu/cannabisconference. Vending applications and sponsorships are available.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

