Niagara County Community College to end mask mandate Monday

Employees and students who are not fully vaccinated due to religious and medical exemptions will be required to continue to wear a mask at all times while on campus, according to a SUNY policy that was revised Wednesday, the college said in a press release. NCCC also will require masks to continue to participate in weekly pool testing. Random pool testing also will continue each week for fully vaccinated staff and students. Those who wish to be part of pool testing on a voluntary basis also may test weekly. The college covers the cost of the pool testing.