Niagara County Community College to end mask mandate Monday

Niagara County Community College will remove its mask mandate Monday for those fully compliant with the vaccine mandate.
Employees and students who are not fully vaccinated due to religious and medical exemptions will be required to continue to wear a mask at all times while on campus, according to a SUNY policy that was revised Wednesday, the college said in a press release. NCCC also will require masks to continue to participate in weekly pool testing. Random pool testing also will continue each week for fully vaccinated staff and students. Those who wish to be part of pool testing on a voluntary basis also may test weekly. The college covers the cost of the pool testing.
The college is encouraging students and staff to continue wearing masks when they are close to others.
The college said it worked with SUNY and the Niagara County Health Department in updating the mask mandate.
Barbara O'Brien
Reporter
I grew up in Rochester, graduated from St. Bonaventure University and worked in radio before joining The Buffalo News. I report on issues in local communities. Over the years I have covered stories in every town in Erie County.
