Niagara County Community College will build a veterans memorial park on its Sanborn campus, administrators announced last week.

The park, located near the campus’ entrance, will consist of several flagpoles and a reflection wall commemorating veterans associated with the college. NCCC administrators plan to use the park for an annual Veterans Day celebration and other programming.

The college broke ground on the project this spring.

“We want this project to resonate from Lockport to Niagara Falls and to endure for generations to come,” Julie Berrigan, director of development at the NCCC Foundation, said in a statement. “Our hope is that individuals and organizations throughout Niagara County will join us in support of our veterans.”

The new memorial park builds off the college’s original veterans park, which was dedicated in 1976. NCCC administrators called the new park a “reimagining” of the original and said they would relocate the original park’s single monument to the new site.

The college is in its “final phase” of fundraising and has raised just under $247,000 out of its goal of $310,275, according to NCCC’s website.