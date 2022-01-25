 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Niagara County communities begin distributing free Covid-19 tests
0 comments

Niagara County communities begin distributing free Covid-19 tests

Support this work for $1 a month
Test kit giveaway

Volunteers open another box as Niagara County gives away 1,500 Covid test kits in a matter of two hours outside the DMV in North Tonawanda, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.

 Sharon Cantillon

Niagara County has received 7,200 Covid-19 test kits from the state and sent them to cities and towns to distribute, Public Information Officer Kevin C. Schuler said Tuesday.

Lockport Mayor Michelle M. Roman announced a drive-thru giveaway of 600 tests from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Police Headquarters.

Drivers should enter the driveway next to City Hall from Main Street. They will be asked where they live and will be limited to one kit per person, City Clerk Paul K. Oates said.

Roman also sent 30 kits to the Salvation Army and 20 to the Dale Association. Each kit contains two tests.

In Niagara Falls, 900 test kits will be given away at the Fire Department administration building, 3115 Walnut Ave., City Administrator Anthony J. Restaino said.

The schedule is 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 8, and 1:30 to 3:30 and 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 15. Proof of Falls residency with a photo ID is required; the limit is two kits per household.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mars’ liquid water lakes might not be liquid after all

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News