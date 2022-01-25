Niagara County communities begin distributing free Covid-19 tests

Niagara County has received 7,200 Covid-19 test kits from the state and sent them to cities and towns to distribute, Public Information Officer Kevin C. Schuler said Tuesday.

Lockport Mayor Michelle M. Roman announced a drive-thru giveaway of 600 tests from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Police Headquarters.

Drivers should enter the driveway next to City Hall from Main Street. They will be asked where they live and will be limited to one kit per person, City Clerk Paul K. Oates said.

Roman also sent 30 kits to the Salvation Army and 20 to the Dale Association. Each kit contains two tests.

In Niagara Falls, 900 test kits will be given away at the Fire Department administration building, 3115 Walnut Ave., City Administrator Anthony J. Restaino said.

The schedule is 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 8, and 1:30 to 3:30 and 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 15. Proof of Falls residency with a photo ID is required; the limit is two kits per household.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.