Niagara County cleans up from heavy rain that submerged streets, flooded basements

The state of emergency in Niagara County – where crews were cleaning up Wednesday from its worst floods since June 2013 – is likely to last for several days, a county official said Wednesday.
Crews are working to reopen roads and clean out basements, said Jonathan F. Schultz, Niagara County emergency management director.
The state of emergency began about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Lockport area was hardest hit as a thunderstorm that began about 4 p.m. remained for about 2½ hours.
“It hit from the escarpment line in Lewiston to Lockport,” said Schultz.
An accompanying travel ban was lifted at 1 a.m. Wednesday.
The National Weather Service on Tuesday estimated the rainfall in Lockport at 5.7 inches. But on Wednesday meteorologist David Thomas called that a computer estimate based on radar readings, so it may have been exaggerated because of the hail, ranging from pea-sized to quarter-sized, that fell when the thunderstorm first hit.
Readings from three weather spotters in the Lockport area ranged from 3.08 inches to 3.39 inches, Thomas said.
Any way you slice it, a lot of rain fell.
“Ten years on the job, and I saw roads flooded that I never saw flooded before,” Schultz said. “Normally the culverts will keep up with the rain.”
Jeff Freatman, a fourth-generation farmer in Cambria, said hail and flooding severely damaged his vegetable crops, much of which, he fears, cannot be salvaged.
He said neither he nor his father have seen anything as bad as Tuesday’s storm.
“Pretty good-size hail, anywhere from dime-size to quarter-size. It was hard, frozen, jagged,” Freatman said. “It wasn’t little round marbles. It was like shards of glass.”
And those shards, which lasted five to 10 minutes, shredded the leaves on a 10-acre field of cabbage on Ridge Road.
“It defoliated the plants. They’re probably a complete loss,” Freatman said.
About 120 acres of corn was shredded, too, and much of it also will be lost, he said
A branch of Twelve Mile Creek runs through his farm and it flooded, but Freatman thought the water was receding Tuesday night.
“Then overnight a lot of the water came off the escarpment, came down and flooded the creek even worse,” Freatman said. “It flooded into our greenhouse and one of our temporary housing buildings. A lot of our fields are underwater. We probably have about 60 acres underwater right now.”
In those fields, the Freatmans were growing soybeans, pumpkins, hard squash, peppers, sweet corn and tomatoes. He expects 35 acres of soybeans will be lost, plus other vegetables.
Basement apartments at the Robinson Road Apartments in the Town of Lockport remained flooded Wednesday morning, Town of Lockport Highway Superintendent David J. Miller said.
Support Local Journalism
Supervisor Mark C. Crocker said a sewer line at Robinson Road and Snyder Drive collapsed after Saturday's heavy rainfall, and town crews were trying to repair it when Tuesday's storm hit.
"The sewer was still flowing," Crocker said. "But it's not under pressure."
He said the town brought in two industrial pumps with a capacity of 3,000 gallons a minute to try to help the situation.
Streets were flooded through the Lockport area from the heavy rainfall in such a short period. Sewers worked as well as they could, but couldn't handle the flow.
"If the pipe's full, the pipe's full," said Michael Hoffman, City of Lockport streets and parks director.
"It's a tough event. They're supposed to be 100-year floods, but they're happening more often," Miller said.
Lake Effect Ice Cream tweeted a video of a submerged Canal Street in Lockport and water streaming down a staircase to the Erie Canal locks.
The city devoted efforts Wednesday to removing debris that piled at the bottom of hilly streets. Gooding and Spring streets and Plank Road were closed for that purpose, Hoffman said.
"Spring Street had more damage to the actual street," Hoffman said. A manhole popped out of the pavement.
"We had water shooting 3 or 4 feet in the air," Hoffman said.
In Cambria, Supervisor Wright H. Ellis said Bergholtz Creek overflowed Tuesday, flooding Shawnee Road between Upper Mountain and Human roads. Shawnee Road also was closed overnight between Upper Mountain and Lower Mountain roads.
Ellis said Blackman Road remained closed Wednesday because of a burst culvert. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said Thrall Road was closed between Upper and Lower Mountain roads Wednesday morning.
Tuscarora Road in the Town of Niagara from Porter Road to Niagara Falls Boulevard will be closed until Thursday because of flooding.
Other roads that were closed at various times included Military Road between Lockport and Porter-Packard roads in the Town of Niagara; Cambria-Lockport Townline Road; Garlow and Green roads on the Tuscarora Reservation; and Simms Road in Royalton.
In Niagara Falls, a thunderstorm hit about 6 p.m. and lasted about two hours, Mayor Robert M. Restaino said.
"It was primarily the North End of the city, DeVeaux and the Town of Niagara," Restaino said.
The National Weather Service measured 1.77 inches of rain at Niagara Falls International Airport.
Restaino said many basements were flooded, and the railroad underpass near the corner of College and Highland avenues was impassable. Restaino said he saw a photo of an SUV almost fully submerged there.
The city's refuse contractor, Modern Disposal, already had extra bulk pickups scheduled because of flooded basements last weekend, mainly in the LaSalle and Midtown areas.
"We may have to call on their community spirit again," Restaino said.
The flooding in Lockport was similar to the flash flood of June 28, 2013, also triggered by a slow-moving late-afternoon thunderstorm, which led to $2.27 million in emergency flood aid to homeowners and businesses, and a subsequent $2.7 million in state aid for sewer upgrade projects.
"We're under a state of emergency. Maybe there's some government money," Crocker said.