Niagara County cleans up from heavy rain that submerged streets and flooded basements

Jeff Freatman, a fourth-generation farmer in Cambria, said hail and flooding severely damaged his vegetable crops, much of which, he fears, cannot be salvaged.

He said neither he nor his father have seen anything as bad as Tuesday’s storm.

“Pretty good-size hail, anywhere from dime-size to quarter-size. It was hard, frozen, jagged,” Freatman said. “It wasn’t little round marbles. It was like shards of glass.”

And those shards, which lasted five to 10 minutes, shredded the leaves on a 10-acre field of cabbage on Ridge Road.

“It defoliated the plants. They’re probably a complete loss,” Freatman said.

About 120 acres of corn was shredded, too, and much of it also will be lost, he said

A branch of Twelve Mile Creek runs through his farm and it flooded, but Freatman thought the water was receding Tuesday night.

“Then overnight a lot of the water came off the escarpment, came down and flooded the creek even worse,” Freatman said. “It flooded into our greenhouse and one of our temporary housing buildings. A lot of our fields are underwater. We probably have about 60 acres underwater right now.”