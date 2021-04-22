Niagara County approves school bus camera program

Niagara County school districts will be able to obtain cameras from a county-approved vendor to try to catch drivers passing stopped school buses.

The County Legislature approved a local law Tuesday night setting up the program, which schools can choose to implement – or not.

The county will pay for the installation and maintenance of the cameras, which would be mounted on the stop-sign arms of the buses and would be activated when the bus stops.

The camera vendor, American Traffic Solutions, doing business as Verra Mobility, will not be paid up front. It asked to pocket 59% of the money convicted drivers pay in fines for passing stopped buses, but the final contract with the county has not been signed.

The county would keep 90% of the fine money left after the vendor takes its cut. The remaining 10% goes to the city or town where the violation occurs. State law sets the fines at $250 for a first offense.

