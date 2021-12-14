Niagara County announces 'test out of quarantine' rules for Covid contacts

Niagara County residents who are not vaccinated but come in close contact with a person who has Covid-19 can cut their quarantine short with a negative test.

The county Health Department announced the "Test Out of Quarantine" plan Tuesday.

“This change is the outcome of ongoing collaboration with the school districts in Niagara County to balance the need to prevent additional spread of Covid-19 and minimize the disruption to classroom learning,” said Daniel J. Stapleton, public health director.

People who are fully vaccinated and have no symptoms don't have to quarantine at all, but effective immediately, the unvaccinated can cut their quarantine short, from 10 days to seven, if they have a negative Covid test based on a specimen given on Day 5 or later.

The test must be a PCR or antigen test. Home rapid tests aren't good enough, the Health Department said.

Those who have recovered from Covid in the last three months and who have no symptoms also don't need to quarantine.

The department said the new policy is based on guidelines from the state Health Department and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

