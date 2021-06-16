Niagara County allows 12- and 13-year-olds to hunt deer

The Niagara County Legislature voted Tuesday to allow 12- and 13-year-olds to hunt deer with shotguns, muzzle-loading guns and crossbows for the next two years.

The Legislature unanimously opted into a new state law that allows the temporary reduction of the eligible age for deer hunting, which was 14. The 12- and 13-year-olds must obtain hunting licenses and be accompanied by an adult.

"We want them to take advantage of the sport, learning with the guidance of a senior hunter, so they have the opportunity to learn correctly and safely," said Legislator David E. Godfrey, R-Wilson.

The state law, passed this year, allowed counties to decide if they want to take part.

Erie County, along with 22 other counties, so far has not done so, according to a map on the state Department of Environmental Conservation website.

As of Tuesday, Cattaraugus County is the only other Western New York county that has so far not allowed the temporary reduction in the deer hunting age.

