Niagara County allocates federal stimulus money to demolitions, NCCC welding lab
NCCC-overview-Gee

An aerial view of the Niagara County Community College campus.

 Derek Gee

The Niagara County Legislature voted this week to spend $2 million of the county's American Rescue Plan money, splitting it equally between the demolition of run-down buildings and a community college building trades program.

They are the county's first formal allocations of funds from the pandemic stimulus package.

The Legislature sent $1 million of the federal stimulus funds to the Niagara-Orleans Land Improvement Corp., commonly called the "land bank," for use in demolishing buildings on the abandoned properties it takes from tax foreclosure lists and tries to resell.

The other $1 million goes to Niagara County Community College, which plans to open a welding and metalworking laboratory to train students interested in those trades. NCCC already received a $300,000 grant toward the project from the National Science Foundation.

The county anticipated about $40 million from the package passed by Congress.

